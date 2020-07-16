  • Bookmark this page

Your Dog Just Wants to Have Fun

Published: 16th July 2020 12:27

If you're going back to work after the long weeks of lockdown, the fun doesn't have to stop for your beloved pooch.

PetPals Wirral West

Look how much fun the dogs in these pictures are having on their regular walks with PetPals Wirral.

PetPals' Jayne Furlong said: "We collect them and drop them back home, and, in the meantime, they have a fabulous time on our walks.

"If you live in Neston, Heswall, Pensby, Irby, Caldy & West Kirby (and all surrounding areas), please do get in touch, so for your pup can have this much fun."

For more information, or to book, please contact PetPals Wirral by email, or you can message via their Facebook page here.

PetPals Wirral West

PetPals Wirral West

Advertisement feature

