Cycle Rides for Beginners in Neston

Author: Sue Hughes Published: 15th July 2020 07:59

During lockdown a lot of ladies have taken up cycling.locally, with British Cycling leading rides suitable for begnners.

Cycling

If you would like to develop your cycling, you can sign up to take part in an organised ride that leaves from Net's Café in Little Neston. The route is mainly flat and off-road. It goes over Burton Marsh using the Greenway, through Deeside Industrial Estate and back.

After the ride, coffee and cake at Net's is encouraged (currently take-away only, but seating is provided outside).

The next ride takes place on Sunday 26th July at 9.30am. Book here.  Places are limited, but you can use the same link to keep an eye out for future rides in the area and book your place in advance.

