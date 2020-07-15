  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Care Home Heroes Get a Thank You from Council

Published: 15th July 2020 12:07

Cheshire West and Chester Council has expressed its gratitude to the borough's care homes and their dedicated staff.

Care home

It acknowledges that some of the most frail and vulnerable elderly people in our community are cared for in these homes which have continued to provide care and support throughout the pandemic under incredibly challenging circumstances.

Leader of the Council, Louise Gittins said: "Our care homes have faced daily challenges around sourcing PPE and implementing constantly changing guidance and infection control measures. We are incredibly proud of how they have supported anxious residents and their families who were not able to visit their loved ones, often at the end of their lives. I'm sure many of these staff never dreamed they would be working under such incredibly challenging, and often heartbreaking circumstances.

"Staff put residents' safety first at all times with many of them working extended shifts. I'd like to pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication and professionalism which have often gone far above and beyond the call of duty."

Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Councillor Val Armstrong said: "Now is the time to support all our care homes, care providers, care and support staff as we owe them all a huge debt of gratitude.

"Care homes have worked with us from the early days of the outbreak sharing information so that we have a clear picture of the challenges they face. We worked closely together to make sure homes had advice and support on infection control measures and where there were shortages of PPE we provided daily deliveries.

"Our staff in adult social care are very often the unsung heroes and deserve the same level of recognition as our fabulous NHS."

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies