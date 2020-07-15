Care Home Heroes Get a Thank You from Council

Published: 15th July 2020 12:07

Cheshire West and Chester Council has expressed its gratitude to the borough's care homes and their dedicated staff.

It acknowledges that some of the most frail and vulnerable elderly people in our community are cared for in these homes which have continued to provide care and support throughout the pandemic under incredibly challenging circumstances.

Leader of the Council, Louise Gittins said: "Our care homes have faced daily challenges around sourcing PPE and implementing constantly changing guidance and infection control measures. We are incredibly proud of how they have supported anxious residents and their families who were not able to visit their loved ones, often at the end of their lives. I'm sure many of these staff never dreamed they would be working under such incredibly challenging, and often heartbreaking circumstances.

"Staff put residents' safety first at all times with many of them working extended shifts. I'd like to pay tribute to their unbelievable dedication and professionalism which have often gone far above and beyond the call of duty."

Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Councillor Val Armstrong said: "Now is the time to support all our care homes, care providers, care and support staff as we owe them all a huge debt of gratitude.

"Care homes have worked with us from the early days of the outbreak sharing information so that we have a clear picture of the challenges they face. We worked closely together to make sure homes had advice and support on infection control measures and where there were shortages of PPE we provided daily deliveries.

"Our staff in adult social care are very often the unsung heroes and deserve the same level of recognition as our fabulous NHS."

