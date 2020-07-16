Traffic Interventions to Support Social Distancing at Parkgate

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 16th July 2020 11:35

Concerns raised by local residents over safety for pedestrians on Parkgate Parade are being addressed by Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Temporary lights will be in place from halfway across the junction with Mostyn Square, to allow continued safe access to and from Coastguard Lane and sufficient room for turning if required.

Recently installed posts, designed to help with social distancing, raised concerns after queues for local businesses in the space created meant that passing pedestrians were forced to walk on the main carriageway, which was rendered narrower than normal by the coned section.

This weekend, the council's Highways team will trial temporary traffic lights between Mostyn Square and the Red Lion on the Parade - the 'pinch point' thought to be the most hazardous during busy times. The lights will be in place on Friday. Traffic and pedestrian movement over the weekend will be carefully monitored. If the system is deemed to be helping, it will most likely be used at weekends for the remainder of the summer.

Cllr Martin Barker, Cheshire West and Chester ward member for Parkgate, said: "We appreciate that what we are trying to do is both different and difficult for everyone and we are trying our best to get this right and make it safe.

"Therefore in response to feedback regarding the narrowing of the road and pinch point between the Red Lion and Mostyn Square, we are introducing a traffic light system on a trial basis and we will monitor this over this weekend."

A further statement from Cheshire West and Chester Council adds: "Parkgate is a popular and much-loved tourist destination, which is currently drawing the crowds.

"Traditionally there is traffic congestion when tourists visit the area - the high volume of pedestrians, cars and cyclists creates pressure points on The Parade.

"Now with the Government's social distancing guidance - to remain 2m away other people whereever possible - there is clearly a need for traffic interventions to enable visitors to safe when they visit.

"The first step has been to place cylinders at the highest visitor pressure points to give pedestrians more space and opportunity to be able to comply with social distance guidance.

"The next step, which will be in place this weekend, is to introduce temporary traffic lights on the narrowest section between The Red Lion and Mostyn Square to further enhance road safety for users."

Neston Town Centre

Meanwhile, a survey of businesses in Neston Town Centre resulted in a decision not to introduce any further distancing measures for the moment. Business owners and managers were asked to comment on options including a one way pedestrian system and a one way traffic system, but the majority of those who responded were against the introduction of these options.

Coning off of lay-bys will remain in place for the time being and the council will monitor and review measures periodically over the coming weeks and months.

