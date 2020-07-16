Book Now for Drive-In Movies at Thornton Manor

Published: 16th July 2020 13:22

This Summer, the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity is heading to the beautiful grounds of Thornton Manor Estate in Thornton Hough, to host a series of drive-in movies.

From Wednesday 19 to Saturday 21 August, you will have the chance to enjoy the Charity's first ever drive-in movie experience from the comfort and safety of your own car.

Movies at the Manor will offer a great movie-going experience whilst raising cash for local people with cancer.

Bookings are now underway for:

19 August, 3pm - Moana (PG)

19 August, 8pm - Mamma Mia (PG)

20 August, 3pm - Toy Story (U)

20 August, 8pm - Grease (PG)

21 August, 11am - Back to the Future (PG)

21 August, 3pm - Iron Man (12)

21 August, 8pm - Alien (15)

Each screening has its own age rating. Please check that the one you are booking is suitable for all your party.

Some refreshments are available to pre-order and there is a raffle being run, to win a Home Cinema Kit.

For ticket information, booking, raflle tickets and any other enquiries, please visit the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.