  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Book Now for Drive-In Movies at Thornton Manor

Published: 16th July 2020 13:22

This Summer, the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity is heading to the beautiful grounds of Thornton Manor Estate in Thornton Hough, to host a series of drive-in movies.

Thornton Manor - Movies at the Manor

From Wednesday 19 to Saturday 21 August, you will have the chance to enjoy the Charity's first ever drive-in movie experience from the comfort and safety of your own car. 

Movies at the Manor will offer a great movie-going experience whilst raising cash for  local people with cancer.

Bookings are now underway for:

19 August, 3pm - Moana (PG)

19 August, 8pm - Mamma Mia (PG)

20 August, 3pm - Toy Story (U)

20 August, 8pm - Grease (PG)

21 August, 11am - Back to the Future (PG)

21 August, 3pm - Iron Man (12)

21 August, 8pm - Alien (15)

Each screening has its own age rating.  Please check that the one you are booking is suitable for all your party.

Some refreshments are available to pre-order and there is a raffle being run, to win a Home Cinema Kit.

For ticket information, booking, raflle tickets and any other enquiries, please visit the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity website here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies