Elephant Announces - Return of the Bank!

Published: 17th July 2020 18:00

After four looooong months, Elephant Bank is set to reopen in Neston on Tuesday August 4th.

The Elephant Bank team are excited to welcome you back from August 4th.

To make it even more special, there will be a brand new Small Plates concept and menu served up alongside the Bank's legendary Pizzas and Burgers. Oh, and Sunday Roasts will be back, too.

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL...

The Elephant Bank team will be bringing their passion for great food to a perfectly relaxed Brunch menu, available every day between 10am and 2pm.

Rather excitingly, the Bank will also be participating in the Government Eat Out to Help Out scheme in August, which means you get a whopping 50% off at the start of every week (up to £10pp, Tuesdays & Wednesdays only, alcohol not included).

All tables will be socially distanced, and the team has brought in a new health and safety policy with a huge emphasis on Covid-19 protections, to create a really safe space for both customers and staff alike.

New menus will be released on July 19th and bookings open at 7pm on Monday 20th July.

They will also be accepting walk ins, but bear in mind there's no guarantee of a table unless you reserve one in advance.

Excited much? Set an alert now to remind you to get booking from Monday...

Elephant Bank

15 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 306 9984

