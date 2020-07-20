Cheshire Leaders Unite to Combat Covid-19

Published: 20th July 2020 09:06

A new partnership of leaders from across Cheshire has been launched to help strengthen the response to COVID-19 outbreaks.

An Outbreak Response Co-ordination Group has been formed, to ensure an effective response across all Cheshire East Council, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Halton Council, Warrington Borough Council, the Police and Crime Commissioner, and the Chair of the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership. Their work is supported by local public health teams and other key frontline staff from across the public services.

The group will ensure the whole county takes a unified approach to managing outbreaks by:

providing collective political leadership in response to outbreaks within Cheshire;

ensuring Cheshire Police can respond to outbreaks consistently, in partnership with local authorities;

sharing information on local outbreaks and lockdowns, and reviewing the spread of COVID-19 across Cheshire;

learning from partners' experiences and sharing how best to respond to outbreaks

protecting the local economy during an outbreak, in partnership with the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership;

supporting cooperation with Merseyside, North Wales, Greater Manchester and the West Midlands.

Each council has published their own outbreak management plan for their individual area, which sets out how they will prevent and manage local outbreaks of COVID-19, as they occur in their communities. Close collaboration across the county between local councils, businesses and Cheshire Police will also help to prevent and manage local lockdowns, protecting lives and livelihoods.

Councillor Louise Gittins, chair of the Cheshire COVID-19 Outbreak Response Co-ordination Group, said: "This virus does not recognise local authority boundaries. We have a great experience of collaboration between councils and other partners, which is now more important than ever before.

"We are meeting regularly to share information and learning. We will help each other tackle outbreaks as they occur, supporting all the organisations and communities working together to defeat this terrible virus. Our collective aspiration is to make Cheshire COVID free."

Data challenge to national government



One of the key challenges has been to receive the necessary data and information from national agencies, enabling local public health teams to quickly combat outbreaks immediately as they occur.

The Cheshire group is calling on national government to ensure better and more timely information is conveyed to local public health teams, allow more local control over testing, clarity over local powers, and more funding for local organisations to support their response.

The Leaders also requested everyone play their part in keeping themselves and their communities safe.

Protect yourself and your family and friends by getting a Coronavirus test if you have symptoms of a persistent cough, fever or loss of taste and smell by calling 119 or visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus. Protect your community by then self-isolating for 14 days if you have symptoms or if alerted to do so by a contact tracer.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.