Willaston Residents Group Seeks New Planning Officer

Published: 20th July 2020 09:18

Willaston Residents and Countryside Society (WR&CS) is seeking a new Planning Officer.

Planning

Current planning officer, Barry Vowles, is stepping down after eight years in the role.

Could you take on the challenge?

The key aspects of the role are to:

  • Understand existing planning rules and regulations and any subsequent changes;
  • Review planning applications that affect the Willaston area;
  • Respond to applications, either with one of our standard responses or with a more detailed objection;
  • Liaise with the Cheshire West and Cheshire Council planning department;
  • Liaise with concerned villagers wishing to object to a planning application, offering support and guidance where appropriate.

A WR&CS committee spokesperson said: "We have developed clear guidelines about how and when we respond to any planning application, which can be viewed on our website.

"The key aspects are to protect the Green Belt around Willaston, to preserve the Conservation area within the village and to ensure that any proposed new development maintains or enhances the village character.

"The new WR&CS Planning Officer will have time to learn more about the role before making any commitment.

"This role is unpaid, as are all WR&CS roles."

To find out more, please contact Barry Vowles on 0151 327 3099 or Chris Hampshire (Chair) on 0151 327 4511 for an initial conversation.

