Silly Squad Events Get Started Online

Published: 21st July 2020 10:03

This year's Summer Reading Challenge for children aged 13 and under celebrates funny books, happiness and laughter, under the banner of the Silly Squad.

As part of the Challenge, online, free, events are taking place to encourage youngsters to enjoy the benefits of reading for pleasure during the summer holidays.

Tuesday 21 July, 2pm - Silly Squad Acting

Join Carly Thoms, who played Miss Honey on the "Matilda the Musical" theatre tour in a Zoom event that combines silliness and acting in equal measure. Brought to you by the Little Actors Theatre from Neston.

Wednesday 22 July, 10.30am - Storytime with Mama G

Mama G is a pantomime dame who loves to tell stories to children and their families, about being who you are and loving who you want. Get the chance to meet some of Mama G's very own crazy creations: including the first lady to go into space, a goat with a wind problem and a fashionista dinosaur called Little Roar. Mama G's stories are really interactive with lots of sing along moments, puppetry and even a spot of magic!

Monday 27 July, 10.30am - Silly Face Animation with Mako Create

This online workshop is the perfect introduction to those interested in cartoon animation. During the session, you will be given a crash course on how you can use a smartphone or tablet to start making your own cartoon animations. Learn how to take an idea to animation and get hands-on learning how to use drawing tools, colour panel, frames and onion skin. No previous experience is needed to take part in this workshop, meaning it's perfect for a beginner but we would suggest a minimum age of 8 for these activities. If you're not quite old enough why not see if an adult can stay and help you.

Wednesday 5 August, 10.30am - Creative Silly Dancing with Cheshire Dance

A fun, creative dance class for children aged 4-7 years with Cheshire Dance. Come along to have a ‘Silly Squad' boogie! No previous dance experience is necessary and this session is suitable for all children aged 4-7 years regardless of ability or disability.

Friday 7 August, 10.30am - Superhero Adventure with Noodle Performance Arts

A 45 minute online interactive and energetic session aimed at 4-11 year olds as part of the Cheshire West & Chester Library Service and Reading Agency's Summer Reading Challenge!

Dance, drama games and dressing up as the Silly Squad join our Superhero School, learn how to fight crime and foil the dastardly master criminals, Pony & Pidgeon.

Wednesday 12 August, 10.30am - The Twits

Join storyteller John Kirk for a very special online retelling of Roald Dahl's "The Twits". Mr and Mrs Twit are disgusting people who enjoy playing horrid tricks on each other but when the Roly Poly Bird visits their garden their whole world is turned upside down! This presentation is made with kind permission from The Roald Dahl Story Company, Casarotto Ramsay and Netflix. Suitable for children aged 4 and above.

Friday 14 August, 10.30am - Pirate Adventure with Noodle Performance Arts

A 45 minute online interactive and energetic session aimed at 4-11 year olds as part of the Cheshire West & Chester Library Service and Reading Agency's Summer Reading Challenge!

Dance, drama games and dressing up as the Silly Squad take to the Seven Seas in search of treasure. Join the Noodle crew and their Pirate Captain as we set sail, learn to be a pirate and make sure you don't end up walking the plank!

Wednesday 19 August, 10.30am - Creative Dance with Cheshire Dance

A fun, creative dance class for children aged 4-7 years with Cheshire Dance. Come along to have a ‘Silly Squad' boogie! No previous dance experience is necessary and this session is suitable for all children aged 4-7 years regardless of ability or disability.

Friday 21 August, 10.30am - Showman Adventure with Noodle Performance Arts

A 45 minute online interactive and energetic session aimed at 4-11 year olds as part of the Cheshire West & Chester Library Service and Reading Agency's Summer Reading Challenge!

Roll up Roll up! Dance, drama games and fun as we join the circus! Help the Silly Squad characters put on the Greatest Show, discover their special skills and discover your own inner showman.

For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge with Cheshire West Libraries, visit the webpage here.

