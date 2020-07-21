Introducing Neston's New Train

Author: Chris Howe Published: 21st July 2020 10:24

A brand new Class 230 train will pass through Neston on Tuesday July 21, on its maiden trip up to Birkenhead from Wrexham.

Neston resident Chris Howe was at Wrexham to see it on its way and to capture these photos.

Chris. who is a member of the Wrexham Bidston Rail Users Association, tells us: "The train has been undergoing testing on the Cotswold Line and is now being prepared for testing on the Wrexham Bidston line, unfortunately we don't know exactly when this will commence.

"The class 230 is a diesel electric hybrid and is the first of its type in the UK, it has four diesel engines underneath the middle carriage, with 2 batteries underneath each of the driving vehicles, and will have three carriages in total.

"Once in operation the class 230 will be 'geo fenced' which means the engines can be turned off at sensitive locations. It is possible that the engines will be turned off at Neston station and the train will depart the station under battery power before the engines are turned back on to charge the batteries.

"The class 230 uses aluminium body shells and bogies from redundant London underground trains (not tube trains people image), however on the inside the new spacious interiors have been completely rebuilt with new seating, disable access toilet, cycle storage, wide gangways between carriages and will feature air conditioning, wifi and charging points.

"From December 2021 a fleet of 5 class 230s will enable Transport for Wales to introduce a half hourly service on the Wrexham Bidston line. Again unfortunately we don't know when the first new train will enter service."

For further information visit https://vivarail.co.uk/.

