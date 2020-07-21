Community Ranger Service Relocates to Willaston Farm

Published: 21st July 2020 11:02

It's a perfect fit - the Community Ranger Service for the local area has relocated its base to Willaston Community Farm in Heath Lane.

More new arrivals - goslings have recently made Willaston Community Farm their home, too.

The Community Ranger Service offers hands-on support and advice to community groups and conservation groups, parish councils and individuals, to help look after community gardens, the environment and wildlife.

Their work focuses on making sure that sites across the area are safe, clean and well maintained, and that they strike a good balance of conservation, wildlife habitation and recreation.

Willaston Community Farm has, over the last few years, built up a strong reputation as a welcoming environment for the community - offering, amongst other things, a petting farm, learning opportunities, farm shop, off-lead dog walking field and lots more. Through lockdown the team at the farm has also proved invaluable to the local community, delivering food and other vital supplies throughout the area.

A spokesperson for the Community Ranger Service said: "It's perfect for what we do and our Rangers have many exciting things planned for all the family to come and enjoy in all weathers."

Find out more about the CRS on their website or Facebook page.

Find out more about Willaston Community Farm on their Facebook page.

