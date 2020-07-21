  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Community Ranger Service Relocates to Willaston Farm

Published: 21st July 2020 11:02

It's a perfect fit - the Community Ranger Service for the local area has relocated its base to Willaston Community Farm in Heath Lane.

Willaston Community FarmMore new arrivals - goslings have recently made Willaston Community Farm their home, too.

The Community Ranger Service offers hands-on support and advice to community groups and conservation groups, parish councils and individuals, to help look after community gardens, the environment and wildlife.

Their work focuses on making sure that sites across the area are safe, clean and well maintained, and that they strike a good balance of conservation, wildlife habitation and recreation.

Willaston Community Farm has, over the last few years, built up a strong reputation as a welcoming environment for the community - offering, amongst other things, a petting farm, learning opportunities, farm shop, off-lead dog walking field and lots more.  Through lockdown the team at the farm has also proved invaluable to the local community, delivering food and other vital supplies throughout the area.

A spokesperson for the Community Ranger Service said: "It's perfect for what we do and our Rangers have many exciting things planned for all the family to come and enjoy in all weathers."

Find out more about the CRS on their website or Facebook page.

Find out more about Willaston Community Farm on their Facebook page.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies