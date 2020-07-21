Council Pandemic Scrutiny Committee Asks for Residents' Views

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 21st July 2020 15:08

Parkgate Councillor Martin Barker chairs Cheshire West and Chester Council's Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee, which is due to meet again on July 27.

Cllr Martin Barker, representative for Parkgate, will chair the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee meeting later this month.

At its first meeting in June, the committee considered the Council's overall response to the pandemic, looking at issues such as health and care, support for vulnerable people, communities and the economy. Minutes, including webcasts, from that meeting can be viewed here.

The next online meeting of the committee will look at the education and support made available to vulnerable children during the Coronavirus pandemic and to explore what might be done in the future. Residents are invited to help by sharing your views.

The online meeting takes place on Monday 27 July and the committee is keen to hear your views or experiences. The committee will hear from the Council's Cabinet Member for Children and Families and senior officers on how they have responded to the impact that Coronavirus has had on education, early years and vulnerable children locally and their plans for recovery.

Members of the committee will also be looking for examples of the challenges the Council has faced, what has been learned from the pandemic and how best practice can be applied to improve future models of service delivery. It will ask questions and seek information from the Council, the Council Leader, Cabinet Members and the Council's key partners and other stakeholders.

Cllr Barker said: "The scrutiny committee can scrutinise anything which affects the quality of lives of west Cheshire residents and we welcome the input from members of the public.

"There is an allocation of 15 minutes public speaking on the agenda for members of the public to address the meeting.

"We want to hear about your experiences, concerns or examples of where things have worked well. We know home schooling has been a challenge for many, so the priority is now to return to full time schooling safely as it will enhance the life chances of our children and young people and start to reverse any impacts of recent months. As the borough emerges from lockdown we also need to protect our most vulnerable children.

"The scrutiny members are also keen to recognise the outstanding work that the Council, partners, schools, social care staff and teachers have done in responding to Coronavirus."

The meeting starts online at 6pm on 27 July and can be viewed live. A recording will also be available following the meeting.

To get involved, please email your question to: scrutiny@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk.

For more information about the Pandemic Response and Recovery Scrutiny Committee visit the Council's website: www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/scrutiny.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.