Further Consultations Open on Two Neston Telephone Boxes

Published: 22nd July 2020 10:26

BT are once again consulting with Cheshire West and Chester Council over the possible removal of two payphones in the Neston area.

They are located at the junction of Jonson Road and Marlowe Road in Neston and at the junction of Raeburn Avenue and Landseer Avenue in Little Neston. The consultation is due to finish on 30 September. It is possible for community groups to consider adopting the boxes, for example as a book swap location.

The box at the junction of Landseer Avenue/Raeburn Avenue was subject to an earlier consultation, with residents making representations to retain it.

If you wish to make representations for the retention or adoption of these payphones, you will need to contact Cllr Louise Gittins.

If you know of anyone who regularly uses these payphones and who may not keep in touch with local matters via the internet, please make sure they are aware - there are notices posted on the payphones.

One of the Neston payphones currently under consultation for potential removal.

