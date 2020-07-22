Recognition for Cheshire's Amazing Duke of Edinburgh Award Achievers

Neston students are amongst over two and a half thousand young people from west Cheshire that have been recognised for the community work they have undertaken as part of their Duke of Edinburgh Award accomplishments.

Many students at Neston High School have benefitted from the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme every year, with the Expedition section proving to be particularly strong.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award charity has calculated that the social value of the time the 2,564 young people have committed in the last financial year (April 2019 to March 2020) is an amazing £156,473. This has been calculated from the 35,951 hours they have logged volunteering in the community.

This fantastic achievement has been completed alongside the physical activity and new skills young people learn as they undertake the award.

At Neston High School, thousands of young people have benefited from participation in the scheme. Graeme Sidwell, Neston High's Leader of Extended Learning, said: "The school's ethos encourages learning outside the classroom as this enables students to apply their learning in different and real contexts and to broaden their horizons and aspirations for their future lives.

"The Duke of Edinburgh Award has been on offer to the students for over 30 years at Neston High and the school is now one of the biggest D of E providers in Cheshire.

"The learning opportunities comes in a vast array of forms through the Skill, Physical and Volunteering sections, but the biggest impact is through the expedition section. The staff team have developed a progressive program for all three levels of the award scheme with a large number of students participating in lessons every week.

"We are absolutely convinced that the culture in the school is vastly enhanced by the high level of participation in the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme."

The charity has adapted the Duke of Edinburgh's Award (DofE) programme this year due to the COVID-19 restrictions with some expeditions and residentials currently put on hold. Despite this, since lockdown began, young people all over the UK have shown amazing motivation and commitment to keep their skills, volunteering and physical sections going with remote learning and distance opportunities.

Some of the voluntary and charity work young people have completed includes tutoring, helping neighbours, delivering food parcels and fundraising for a charity.

Edsential, a community interest company owned by Cheshire West and Chester Council and Wirral Council, is the licensed organisation responsible for the delivery of The Duke of Edinburgh's Award in west Cheshire.

Councillor Bob Cernik, Cabinet Member for Children and Families said: "This is a fantastic achievement for all the young people who have taken part in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award in the last year and I'm very proud of what they've accomplished. Over the last few months, as our communities have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic, we've seen the real difference that volunteers can make to other people's lives. By playing their part these young people have learnt new skills whilst giving back to others in the local area.

"I hope, and would like to encourage, even more young people to sign-up to take part during the next academic year."

Karen Green MBE, Duke of Edinburgh's Award Manager for Edsential said: "We are so proud to have seen record numbers of young people across Cheshire West and Chester take part in the Duke of Edinburgh's Award this year. The DofE and the Junior Award Scheme for Schools (JASS) Programmes are so important in actively engaging participants in both physical and mental health and wellbeing, which is more important for our young people now than ever before.

"Our young people have shown real empathy and ingenuity this year in adapting their voluntary work whilst their expeditions and residentials are on hold, to better support their communities. Outdoor learning and residential visits are an important part of the Award in developing confidence and wellbeing. Rest assured, we are looking forward to supporting our participants in resuming these key elements of their Award soon."

