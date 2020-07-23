New Maps of Old Town in Neston

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 23rd July 2020 10:27

After three years of work, Neston Civic Society has now succeeded in placing maps of the Neston Conservation Area in the Market Square.

Neston Civic Society Chairman Rob Ward and Treasurer Janet Griffith (who has worked particularly hard on this project), pictured with one of the maps now situated at entrances to Market Square).

One is at the entrance from Brook Street, the other as you come in from Ladies Walk.

Chairman of Neston Civic Society, Rob Ward, said: "We started work on this project in 2017, to celebrate 50 years since the first Conservation Area was made. Our aim is to raise the profile of the Neston Conservation Area. The work has been funded by the Ruby Holloway bequest.

"The Area includes many of Neston's historic buildings and monuments, and much of our central shopping area.

"Since the pandemic started, there has been discussion on the future of businesses in our town centre. Café culture had really blossomed, but the virus is forcing us to rethink. Converting businesses to houses is one option, which has already happened, for example, to the former Carson's Print in Liverpool Road, and some buildings in Parkgate Road.

"Neston Civic Society has always taken a keen interest in the Conservation Area. There is a copy of the map and a description of the boundaries in the latest Newsletter. Ironically the Market Square, where the new maps are displayed, is outside the Area.

The special characteristics of Neston's Conservation Area are described in a document that you can download as a pdf from the Cheshire West and Chester Council website, here.

For more general information about Conservation Areas, visit the Historic England website here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.