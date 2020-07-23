So Long for Summer Say St Winefride's Staff

Published: 23rd July 2020 11:09

In common with other schools in the Neston area, St Winefride's RC Primary School has embraced social media and various forms of technology to keep engaged with pupils over the long months of lockdown.

Staff at the school have conjured up myriad cheery posts and challenges involving loo rolls and keepy-uppies (amongst other things), and, of course, their highly memorable recreations of book covers.

Now, they've rounded off this exceptional term with a fond farewell. Saying it in pictures, we give you.....St Winefride's RC Primary School staff:

