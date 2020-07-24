The Train Now Arriving at Platform 1...

Published: 24th July 2020 09:44

Further to our article earlier this week about the new Class 230 trains that will be running on the Wrexham to Bidston line, the first one to pull in has been photographed.

Phil Pritchard has kindly sent in this photo of the train's first visit to the town, on a test run.

Photo by Phil Pritchard.

See more information in our earlier article here.

