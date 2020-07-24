The Parish of Neston to Re-open Churches

Published: 24th July 2020

St Mary & St Helen, St Michael's and St Thomas' will be open for Sunday Services from August.









We are happy to announce that as of 2nd August our three churches will be open for Sunday Services, but the regularity of Sunday services will not be as they were before the Pandemic lockdown.

There will be 8.00, 9.30, and 10.45am services on different Sundays and a midweek Holy Communion on Wednesdays at 1.30pm.

Private Prayer on Mondays and Fridays will cease, to be replaced on Wednesdays at 2.00pm.

There will be no need to pre-book your seat. Unfortunately, there will be no singing during the services nor after-service refreshments. Safe distancing will still be observed.

For the time being, we are unable to conduct Baptisms, Weddings or Funerals.

Services for the first two weeks are as follows:

Sunday 2nd August 9.30am - Sunday Praise at St Michael's, Little Neston

Sunday 2nd August 10.45am - Holy Communion at St Mary & St Helen's, Neston

Wednesday 5th August 1.30pmHoly Communion at St Mary & St Helen's, Neston

Sunday 9th August 8am - Holy Communion at St Mary & St Helen's, Neston

Sunday 9th August 9.30am - Sunday Praise at St Thomas', Parkgate

Sunday 9th August 10.45am - Holy Communion at St Mary & St Helen's, Neston

Wednesday 12th August 1.30pm - Holy Communion at St Mary & St Helen's, Neston

Details of further services will be published in our parish media.

