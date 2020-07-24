Updated Covid Data Published - Keep Following Guidelines Says Council

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 24th July 2020 16:30

The latest Covid-19 data has been updated, showing 15 confirmed infections in west Cheshire between July 15 and 22.

This compares to 236 confirmed cases in one week, at the peak of the pandemic in late April, early May, when less testing was being carried out.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is monitoring the number of confirmed cases to identify trends and is supporting residents and businesses to prevent and manage any local outbreaks.

The number of positive tests in each borough is updated regularly and Cheshire West data can be viewed here.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of the Council and member for Little Neston, is asking residents to continue to follow public health guidance, to keep the number of cases low, or see them decrease further.

Cllr Gittins said: "In the last few weeks the number of confirmed cases has reduced across the country and this is also the situation in west Cheshire. Even though we have a small number of confirmed cases compared to the size of our population, we cannot be complacent. The virus is still out there and could accelerate quickly as it did in March. It is really important everyone remains vigilant and we adhere to public health advice and regulations.

"As we have seen with the rising number of cases in Leicester and Blackburn with Darwen, it is possible for infections to rise if we are not careful.

"People should continue to follow the public health guidance to socially distance, avoid large gatherings, and wear a face covering in shops, public buildings and public transport. If you have symptoms of fever, a new persistent cough or loss of taste or smell, you should self-isolate and seek a test by calling 119.

"The advice for workplaces on how they can be Covid-secure provided by our public health and environmental health officers is also playing a big part in preventing the spread of this virus. Staff in the Council's public buildings and libraries are taking visitors' contact details so we can pass them to NHS contact tracers if required to do so. I would strongly encourage all businesses to do the same."

The Council has published an Outbreak Management Plan which can be read here. This explains how it will prevent and manage local outbreaks.

It has also set up an Outbreak Management Hub, to lead Council's response to any rise in cases in a specific location, or to an outbreak in a workplace or other setting which has been referred by NHS Test and Trace or Public Health England.

The Hub continues to contact a wide range of workplaces and other settings, to ensure they understand the risks, have carried out a risk assessment and have effective measures in place to reduce risk of the virus spreading.

Everyone can play their part in controlling the virus by:

staying at home as much as possible

working from home if you can

limiting contact with other people

keeping distance from people not in your household (2 metres apart where possible)

washing your hands regularly

only leaving home to get a test if you or anyone in your household has symptoms of a fever, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of, or change to, your sense of smell or taste.

Protect yourself and your family and friends by getting a coronavirus test if you have symptoms by calling 119 or visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus. Protect your community by then self-isolating for 14 days if you have symptoms or if alerted to do so by a contact tracer.

