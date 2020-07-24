Ness Garden to Re-Open Fully From August 10th

24th July 2020

Ensuring the health and safety of our Members, visitors, staff, students and volunteers remains our priority as we begin to welcome visitors back to Ness Gardens.

On Friday 17 of July Ness Botanic Gardens reopened to Members on a pre-booked basis only and we can now confirm this will continue until Sunday August 9th.

From Monday August 10th 2020 we will reopen to all visitors with no need for pre-booking from this date. The Visitor Centre will also be open and refreshments available, along with our gift shop.

New Covid Security measures will be in place so things may look a little different. Don't worry, there will be signage directing visitors and plenty of team members on hand to help.

Thank you to all of our visitors, Members, students and volunteers for your patience during this time. We can't wait to see you!

