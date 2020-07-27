Mayor Makes Masks for Mathews Monk

Spot the Mayor!

Yes, this is Councillor Christine Warner, Mayor of Neston, sporting a rather fetching, spotty face mask, made by her own fair hand.

Mayor of Neston, Cllr Christine Warner, is making and selling masks for charity

The Mayor is hand-making washable, reusable, 100% cotton facemasks, which she will be selling to raise money for two charities.

Cllr Warner said: "My two charities this year are a truly local one, Mathews Monk, and the national Age UK. I had intended to host an Afternoon Tea with entertainment to generate funds for these charities, but had to cancel due to Covid-19.

"I decided to come up with another way to raise money instead."

Using a variety of patterned cotton material, Cllr Warner has created a range of delightful facemasks, which will be available from this Friday, July 31, from the Community Office in the far corner of the top level of Sainsbury's car park, in exchange for a minimum donation of £4.

Please note, change can't be given, you'll be popping your donation into a box, so please make sure you bring the exact amount that you wish to donate. You'll need to wear a mask and use hand sanitiser when visiting the office.

Cllr Warner added: "In anticipation of orders flooding in, I am plugging in my sewing machine and sharpening my scissors!"

