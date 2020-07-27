  • Bookmark this page

Mayor Makes Masks for Mathews Monk

Published: 27th July 2020 08:12

Spot the Mayor!

Yes, this is Councillor Christine Warner, Mayor of Neston, sporting a rather fetching, spotty face mask, made by her own fair hand.

Mayor of Neston, Cllr Christine Warner, is making and selling masks for charityMayor of Neston, Cllr Christine Warner, is making and selling masks for charity

The Mayor is hand-making washable, reusable, 100% cotton facemasks, which she will be selling to raise money for two charities.  

Cllr Warner said:  "My two charities this year are a truly local one, Mathews Monk, and the national Age UK.  I had intended to host an Afternoon Tea with entertainment to generate funds for these charities, but had to cancel due to Covid-19.

"I decided to come up with another way to raise money instead."

Using a variety of patterned cotton material, Cllr Warner has created a range of delightful facemasks, which will be available from this Friday, July 31, from the Community Office in the far corner of the top level of Sainsbury's car park, in exchange for a minimum donation of £4. 

Please note, change can't be given, you'll be popping your donation into a box, so please make sure you bring the exact amount that you wish to donate. You'll need to wear a mask and use hand sanitiser when visiting the office.

Cllr Warner added: "In anticipation of orders flooding in, I am plugging in my sewing machine and sharpening my scissors!"

 

Comments

Cheryl R
At 08:50 on 27th July 2020, Cheryl R commented:
What time on Friday please
[Report this comment as inappropriate]
Carrie Spacey
At 11:27 on 27th July 2020, Carrie Spacey responded:
Hi Cheryl, I've made enquiries and it's Nicky who will be in the office, usually from 10am to 12noon. However, if she has to pop out for a meeting or anything else, a note will be left on the door. If the timings don't work for anyone, please call 0151 363 8027 and Nicky will do her best to arrange an alternative time for you to pop in.
