Part-time Chef Sought for The Blue Bicycle

Published: 27th July 2020 08:19

The friendly, family-run team at The Blue Bicycle in Neston are looking for a part-time experienced chef.

Chef Paul and his daughter, front of house leader Sophie.

You'll be working flexible hours alongside the owner and head chef Paul, as well as the existing team in the kitchen.

Initially this would be on a zero-hour contract basis, but as the business grows and settles there is potential for a permanent part time role in the company.

If you would like more information about the job role or would like to apply please get in contact by emailing your CV to ann@pmcdcatering.co.uk

To apply, please drop in your CV and covering letter at the café, or email to info@thebluebicycle.co.uk.

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

