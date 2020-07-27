Ice Cream Treats for Dogs and Humans Now on Sale at Willaston Farm

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 27th July 2020 10:16

Come rain or shine, there's no treat quite like an ice-cream - whether you're on two legs or four!

For humans, there's the gorgeous, award-winning Cheshire Farm Ice Cream, produced by the Fell family in Tattenhall. A range of their most popular flavours are now available at Willaston Community Farm, to buy in tubs.

Not forgetting your four legged friends, Willaston Farm now also stocks Utterly Mutterly - ice cream made especially for dogs. Dairy ice cream eaten by humans is harmful to the health of our canine pals, but Utterly Mutterly is made with coconut milk at a farm in Wales and is 100% safe and a fabulous treat for them.

Pop up to the shop at Willaston Community Farm to find out more. They also stock a range of groceries, fresh eggs, logs and plants. Plus, you get to see all the animals, up close.

Open 7 days a week, 10am to 5.30pm (Summer hours)

Willaston Community Farm

Heath Lane

Willaston

CH64 1TP

off Hooton Road, it's the last turning on the right coming out of the village on the way to Hooton Station.

To keep up to date with the goings-on down at the farm, follow Willaston Community Farm on Facebook

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.