Where Is This Hidden Gem in Neston?

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 28th July 2020 09:56

Question - which local eatery in Neston has this gorgeous 'secret garden' now ready to welcome you?

We won't keep you in suspense, it's none other than The Blue Bicycle at The Cross in Neston. The McDonagh family have been very busy getting this fabulous courtyard, tucked away behind the café, ready to welcome you. It's just in time for the upcoming 'Eat Out to Help Out' offer in August.

The Government scheme gives you 50% off your food and non-alcoholic drinks bill (up to the vaule of £10 per person) on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, throughout the month of August when you eat at the restaurant.

Happy birthday...



The opening of the Courtyard also comes just as the family celebrates their first year at The Blue Bicycle. Ann McDonagh says: "We have been told that time flies when you are having fun... but we can't believe it's been a full year since we started our dream journey to having our own coffee shop in the town we live in and love!

"Chef Paul has ensured the kitchen is run smoothly and the food we offer is of the best quality, while Sophie and the team front of house have never failed to make the safety and enjoyment of our customers their priority.

"We could not be happier with the progress that has been made and being in the position to be hiring for a part time chef is something we are proud of in the current circumstances.

"We are the first to admit that a global pandemic was not something we had planned for, but a huge part of running a business is adapting to any situation. For us, this prompted us to start our online store, bringing smiles to many around the local area during a difficult time.

"It also gave us the spare time to renovate our courtyard area which is proving a huge hit! Now, with our doors back open, we have been so pleased to see customers coming back and feeling comfortable in our premises with all the new hygiene policies and procedures we have in place.

"While we are sure that 1st August 2019 was one of the most stressful days we have ever had, we can honestly say on the 1st August 2020 we have something to celebrate. Once again, thank you all for your support. We hope to see you soon, until then, stay safe."

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

