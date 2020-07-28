Council Opens Consultation on Adult Social Care Charges

Published: 28th July 2020 11:00

Cheshire West and Chester Council is seeking the views of resident in the borough on proposals to change how it charges for some non-residential adult social care services.

It says that the aim of these proposed changes is to see charges for services made fairer and clearer, as well as to ensure that they are sustainable in the long term.

The consultation sets out details of the proposed changes to the way the Council charges for care and support services, such as care received at home or within Extra Care housing or a Shared Lives setting, the provision of some transport and support to manage finances.

Councillors are are keen to hear views from everyone, in particular, those people who currently receive adult social care and support services.

Cabinet member for adult social care and public health, Councillor Val Armstrong said: "We want our residents to be able to access and pay for support services they need in as simple, fair and understandable a way as possible.

"Our new policy will be consistent, fair and transparent, charging people who receive care and support following an assessment of their individual needs and circumstances, and we want local people to help shape it.

"The proposed changes are designed to make the policy fairer and easier to understand. Some of the changes will mean an increase in the amount some service users will be required to contribute towards the cost of their care, whilst others may see a reduction in what they pay. I would like to reassure residents that they will continue to only pay an amount which covers the Council's costs of providing a service.

"The deadline for responses is Sunday, 18 October, so please take the time to make sure your views are heard by taking part in the consultation."

The Care Act 2014 is the national legislation which sets out how Councils charge adults for the care and support they receive to meet their needs. These are sometimes referred to as ‘identified or assessed needs'. The Act sets out the charging principles that Councils have to follow including making sure that people will not be charged more than the amount the service has cost the Council.

How to give the Council your views on the charging policy proposals

Visit www.cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk/ChargingPolicyConsultation

Paper copies will be sent to everyone who may be affected by the proposals, but you can request one by telephoning: 0300 123 8 123

Email your views to: ChargingPolicyConsultation@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

Write to the Council at: Charging Policy Consultation, Insight and Intelligence, Cheshire West and Chester Council, Council Offices, 4 Civic Way, Ellesmere Port, CH65 0BE

The deadline for responses is Sunday, 18 October 2020.

