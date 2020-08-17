  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"We are very happy to use AboutMyArea, as we've found many of our new clients have come across us through visiting the website. It has been excellent in promoting Petpals in CH64, and we intend to regu..." more
- PetPals Wirral West
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Guaranteed Places Available for Post-GCSE Students at Wirral Met

Author: Wirral Met College Published: 17th August 2020 10:00

Wirral Met College is encouraging young people to grab a guaranteed place on a course at Wirral Met College this September.

Wirral Met welcomes post-GCSE studentsWirral Met welcomes post-GCSE students

Congratulations to all students who are receiving their GCSE results this week. We hope you get the results you expected, but do not despair if you have not - there are plenty of opportunities for you at Wirral Met College.

Wirral Met has provided a ‘September Guarantee' for all young people in Wirral to gain a guaranteed place on a course starting this September. If you are aged 16-18, you are guaranteed a place on a course for September 2020, providing we can meet your individual support needs.

Join the thousands of students studying at Wirral Met for outstanding support, excellent facilities and help with progressing into jobs, apprenticeships and university. Whatever your GCSE results, we have a course for you. We offer study programmes from entry level right up to Degree level study.

You should be assured that at Wirral Met College we have introduced a range of changes to help staff and students work and learn safely. This includes: plenty of hygiene stations;, regular and deeper cleaning regimes and one way systems when moving around College.

We have also introduced something called ‘blended learning', which means you will undertake some of your learning in College classrooms and some online at home.

You will also be timetabled into a particular group of students, known as a ‘bubble' to reduce your risk of catching Covid-19 by restricting your access to a limited number of people.

Courses are filling up fast, so apply now to secure your place. 

APPLY HERE

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies