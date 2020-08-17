Guaranteed Places Available for Post-GCSE Students at Wirral Met

Author: Wirral Met College Published: 17th August 2020 10:00

Wirral Met College is encouraging young people to grab a guaranteed place on a course at Wirral Met College this September.

Wirral Met welcomes post-GCSE students

Congratulations to all students who are receiving their GCSE results this week. We hope you get the results you expected, but do not despair if you have not - there are plenty of opportunities for you at Wirral Met College.

Wirral Met has provided a ‘September Guarantee' for all young people in Wirral to gain a guaranteed place on a course starting this September. If you are aged 16-18, you are guaranteed a place on a course for September 2020, providing we can meet your individual support needs.

Join the thousands of students studying at Wirral Met for outstanding support, excellent facilities and help with progressing into jobs, apprenticeships and university. Whatever your GCSE results, we have a course for you. We offer study programmes from entry level right up to Degree level study.

You should be assured that at Wirral Met College we have introduced a range of changes to help staff and students work and learn safely. This includes: plenty of hygiene stations;, regular and deeper cleaning regimes and one way systems when moving around College.

We have also introduced something called ‘blended learning', which means you will undertake some of your learning in College classrooms and some online at home.

You will also be timetabled into a particular group of students, known as a ‘bubble' to reduce your risk of catching Covid-19 by restricting your access to a limited number of people.

Courses are filling up fast, so apply now to secure your place.

APPLY HERE

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.