The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Begonias Feature at This Week's Plant Sale in Burton

Published: 28th July 2020 08:56

Every Friday, plant expert and enthusiast Liz Carter hosts a Charity Plant Sale at her home in Burton village, Neston.

Plants are for sale between 9am and 5pm from the driveway of Briarfield, The Rake, Burton, CH64 5TL.

Begonia Sutherlandii

This week, you will find Begonia Sutherlandii amongst the delights on sale (pictured above).  This is a wonderful hardy begonia for well drained sun or shade. It flowers continuously from June until winter. There will also be a range of grasses available, suitable for all situations (pictured below).

It's self-service, cash only and social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.  Call or text Liz on 07711 813732 to make an appointment.

All proceeds are for the National Garden Scheme, whose main beneficiaries are Macmillan Cancer Care, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and Carers Trust.

Briarfield - grasses

Comments

