Neston Man Jailed Following Heroin Bust

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 31st July 2020 10:04

Kevin Bennion of Drake Road in Neston has been jailed for three years for drug offences, following the seizure of heroin by Cheshire Police.

Kevin Bennion, jailed for 3 years over drug offences

The 54 year old was arrested for his involvement in the supply of class A (heroin) drugs with an estimated street value of £1360. He was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply class A, after police executed a warrant at an address in the town.

 

During the raid officers recovered a quantity of heroin, cash and mobile phones.

 

Bennion was remanded in custody, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years imprisonment at Warrington Magistrates Court on Thursday 23 July.

 

Sergeant Kevin Green, of Ellesmere Port Beat Management Team, said: "I hope that this result shows that we will not stop when pursuing those responsible for drug dealing in our neighbourhoods and we will always act on information provided by local communities.

 

"I am glad that we have prevented these drugs from reaching the streets of Neston but our fight against those who blight our neighbourhood with illegal drugs continues.

 

"We will do everything our power to stamp out illegal drug activity and I am urging anyone with any concerns about dealing in their local area to call Cheshire Police on 101 or report it via https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report."

 

