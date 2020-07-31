Magnificent Send Off for Popular Neston Man

Published: 31st July 2020 14:45

Colin Tudor, who sadly passed away earlier this month, was given a send-off to remember in Neston.

Many people surrounded his workshop on Bridge Street to clap as his funeral cortege passed through the town. Colin had been a very familiar sight to many in Neston as he sat outside the shop chatting to friends and passers-by.

The photo here was taken by Bernard Rose, who says that it only captures some of the crowd who paid their respects prior to Colin's funeral which took place at Blacon Crematorium later on.

You can read Colin's 'In Memoriam' piece here.

