Neston Church Bells Ring Out Again

Published: 3rd August 2020 13:11

On Sunday August 2nd, the bells of Neston Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen rang for the first time in over four months.

One of Neston's church bells.

There is a different sound to that which local residents are used to, as explained by regular bellringer Tracy Byron: "Only four bells can be rung, by just a fraction of our usual team, led by Tower Captain David Jones, to ensure safe distance and hygiene regulations, so it will sound quite different.

"These beautiful bells have pealed in our Parish of Neston for centuries, at church services, weddings, celebrations and other significant events. I hope and pray they continue to do so."

The bells also heralded the first full church service open to the public since lockdown began. Worshippers are asked to maintain social distancing and, unfortunately, no hymns can be sung.

More information on upcoming church services in the Parish can be found here.

Find out more about Neston's church bells here.

