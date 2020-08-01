  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Church Bells to Ring Out Again

Published: 1st August 2020 09:57

On Sunday August 2nd, the bells of Neston Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen will ring for the first time in over four months.

Neston church bellsOne of Neston's church bells.

There will be a different sound to that which local residents are used to, as explained by regular bellringer Tracy Byron: "Only four bells will be rung, by just a fraction of our usual team, to ensure safe distance and hygiene regulations, so it will sound quite different.

"These beautiful bells have pealed in our Parish of Neston for centuries, at church services, weddings, celebrations and other significant events. I hope and pray they continue to do so."

The bells will herald the first full church service open to the public since lockdown began.  Worshippers will be asked to maintain social distancing and, unfortunately, no hymns can be sung.

More information on upcoming church services in the Parish can be found here.

Find out more about Neston's church bells here.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies