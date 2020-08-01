Neston Church Bells to Ring Out Again

Published: 1st August 2020 09:57

On Sunday August 2nd, the bells of Neston Parish Church of St Mary and St Helen will ring for the first time in over four months.

One of Neston's church bells.

There will be a different sound to that which local residents are used to, as explained by regular bellringer Tracy Byron: "Only four bells will be rung, by just a fraction of our usual team, to ensure safe distance and hygiene regulations, so it will sound quite different.

"These beautiful bells have pealed in our Parish of Neston for centuries, at church services, weddings, celebrations and other significant events. I hope and pray they continue to do so."

The bells will herald the first full church service open to the public since lockdown began. Worshippers will be asked to maintain social distancing and, unfortunately, no hymns can be sung.

More information on upcoming church services in the Parish can be found here.

Find out more about Neston's church bells here.

