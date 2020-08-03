Wirral Parking Charges Remain Suspended

Published: 3rd August 2020 09:53

Wirral Council has announced that the suspension of parking charges on council car parks and roads will continue at least until October.

Despite costing the council an estimated £30k-£50k per month since March (a figure not included in the authority's budget for 2020/21). the decision has been taken in order to help boost local businesses as they recover from the COVID-19 lockdown.

The move includes car parks at popular visitor attractions such as country park and beach locations.

Leader of Wirral Labour Group and Cabinet Member for Finance & Resources, Cllr Janette Williamson, has announced plans to continue the extension as part of a series of steps to support the Wirral economy.

Cllr Williamson said: "As the borough moves to the next phase of tackling the coronavirus pandemic more businesses have been re-opening. But I know many of them are still struggling.

"Wirral Council has been one of the leading authorities in helping local businesses and traders during the pandemic and I am determined to continue that good work.

"By extending the suspension of car parking charges we can help encourage more people who may be wary of public transport at this time to visit their local shops and support them, and by doing so support local workers.

"And by allowing the continuation of free parking at our country parks I hope people will use this to help keep healthy and take regular exercise while also maintaining social distancing."

It is proposed that the issue of car parking charges be reviewed at the first meeting of the cross party Policy and Resources Committee when it meets for the first time in October. A wholesale review of parking charges across the Borough has been requested and a report will also be available for the Committee to consider.

Public car parks in the Neston area remain free at all times, with visitors to Parkgate in particular being encouraged to use the car parks at Ropewalk (Station Road) and the far end of the Parade in order to ease congestion and aid social distancing measures for pedestrians.

