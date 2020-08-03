  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Positive Cutbacks on Neston Footpaths

Published: 3rd August 2020 10:04

For once, the term 'cutback' will be greeted with some enthusiasm, as a number of local footpaths in the Neston area are due to undergo some much-needed maintenance work.

Cuckoo LaneCuckoo Lane in Little Neston is on the maintenance schedule currently underway.

Cllr Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and member for Little Neston, said: "A number of residents have contacted me with their concerns about footpath vegetation maintenance, particularly in the Cuckoo Lane area.

"Officers have now supplied me with a map of all of the Neston area, showing planned maintenance over the next couple of weeks."

Click on the image below to download a larger, PDF version of the map:

Footpaths map, Neston area

Footpath officer Richard Ankers informed Cllr Gittins: "There a number of routes around Cuckoo Lane that are on our Annual Maintenance Schedule. Commencement of the works necessary to complete the Schedule were a little delayed this year for obvious reasons, but the works are now underway...so hopefully the Cuckoo Lane area will soon be resolved."

If you spot an area that you believe is Council-owned and may require attention, you can report it on the council website here.

Nearby postcodes

