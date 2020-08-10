Wirral Horse Sense Needs Your Help

Published: 10th August 2020 09:13

An intrepid group of volunteers, supporters, friends and family will walked miles in Wales at the weekend, raising much needed funds for Horse Sense Wirral.

The team walked across Carneddau from Sychnant Pass to the stone circle in Llanfairfechan and back - a total of 10 miles, on Saturday 8th August.

All money raised will be going to help feed and care for the Carneddau ponies that the charity is looking after. There are only around 300 of these wild ponies left. Although not owned by anyone, farmers in the region voluntarily look out for them. Once a year, in late Autumn, the ponies are gathered together and brought down the mountains to be checked over and given any care necessary.

Some of last year's gathering were considered unfit to return to the mountains due to health reasons and have remained in the care of Horse Sense Wirral. Funds are needed for their continued care. Money will also go towards this year's gathering and any other health problems or rehoming costs in the meantime.

So far just over half of their current £2k target has been donated, so if you would like to show your support, you can donate on the JustGiving page here.

