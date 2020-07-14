Woman Charged With Grievious Bodily Harm Following Incident in Neston

Published: 3rd August 2020 12:56

Shortly after midnight on Tuesday 14 July 2020, police were called to a house on Highfield Road in Neston following reports of an 80-year-old man suffering serious burn injuries to his body.

A 58-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

The woman was subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm and remanded into custody. She appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court on 15 July. There she was remanded again and is due to appear at Chester Crown Court on 12 August.

The victim was taken to Whiston Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

