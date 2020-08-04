Love and Tragedy in the Roscoe Family's Past - Can You Help Shed More Light?

The remarkable story behind a grave in the churchyard of Neston Parish Church has recently been uncovered.

The ship detail on the gravestone of Charles, Thomas and Zebby Roscoe

Local historian Anthony Annakin-Smith has researched the background to the gravestone, which bears a detailed image of a ship, and has found a tale of tragedy at sea, of a woman's love divided between two brothers and of an illicit marriage.

Some of those involved were alive in the early twentieth century and Anthony is asking if anyone has any photographs of them or has memories passed down from recent generations.



"The ship's picture is wonderful and motivated me to find out more", said Anthony. "I realised I was uncovering a mixture of terrible tragedy, an unusual love story, and a tale of the difficult choices and exciting opportunities that people faced in the late 1800s.

"I'd love to know even more about those involved."

The full gravestone

The story concerns three people born in Parkgate around 1860 and buried in a single grave: Charles and Thomas Roscoe, and Zebby Roscoe who was born Hephzibah Campion. Ship's master Charles Roscoe died at sea in a storm which also wrecked many boats in Parkgate. He first worked as a servant at Talbot House in Parkgate, which still stands on The Parade today. Zebby Roscoe worked at the Union Hotel - now the Ship.

Talbot House, Parkgate

As well as hoping to find out more about any of the Roscoes, Anthony is looking for information about a house they occupied called ‘Vancouver' which was on Leighton Road in 1911. Do you know where that house was or if it still stands today?

"It's a great story which deserved to be told" said Anthony. "I'm delighted that at last it can be."

The full story, ‘Charles Roscoe of Neston: a Remarkable True Tale of Tragedy at Sea and Divided Love', can be found at nestonpast.com.

