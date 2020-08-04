Roll Up for Chester's Virtual Bandstand

Published: 4th August 2020 10:44

The Chester Bandstand will continue until the end of September - online.



Organisers of the annual Chester Bandstand programme of entertainment had hoped that some performances might take place at the actual Bandstand before the end of the summer.

Chester Virtual Bandstand - Elfair Grug performs 'Over the Rainbow'

However, with ongoing restrictions on the number of people who can gather safely, the decision has reluctantly been taken that the 2020 programme will continue online.

There is a mixture of online events taking place, including free performances, workshops and 'in conversation' events at The Virtual Bandstand. In addition to this, five new pieces of creative work have been commissioned, with the last of these to be revealed at the end of September.

You can find all of this - including a "highlights so far" video - on the Bandstand's channel, here.

Chester Virtual Bandstand - Chester Male Voice Choir sings 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

Call out for performers



If you are interested in recording a performance or sharing your work (e.g. art, photography, film), please get in touch by emailing chesterbandstand@gmail.com - a fee may be available.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.