Take a Safe Stroll Around the RSPB's Burton Mere Wetlands

Published: 4th August 2020 11:03

The RSPB have re-opened Burton Mere Wetlands to visitors, who are welcome to enjoy the beautiful trails, whilst being aware of some restrictions still in place.

A marsh harrier photographed recently at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands. ©P.Jubb

The gateway to the Dee Estuary reserve, the Wetlands straddles the border between England and Wales with a mosaic of freshwater wetland habitats, mixed farmland and woodland. The area is bursting with wildlife, hosting avocets, egrets, harriers, noisy redshanks, swallows and swifts.

Following a period of closure during lockdown, the reserve is now open from 9am to 5pm daily. An RSPB spokesperson said: "We're delighted to have opened our trails and car park, but please be mindful of our limited capacity. You'll notice we've made some changes to help keep you, our staff and volunteers safe. Our visitor centre and hides remain closed for now but toilets are open.

"Takeaway snacks, drinks and ice creams are on sale, card payment preferred.

"Anyone choosing to visit should please observe current guidance around social distancing, hygiene and follow all signage on-site.

"We can't wait to see you (from a safe distance of course!)"

RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands

Puddington Lane

Burton

Neston

CH64 5SF

For more information, follow RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands on Twitter, here.

