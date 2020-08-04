A Fresh New Look for Constables - Neston's Booming Estate Agent

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 4th August 2020 16:30

Constables has increased sales by 278% since the housing market re-opened in May, compared to the same period last year.

New branding for Constables Estate Agents

When the current team took over Constables Estate Agents in Neston they inherited the brand along with an established business.

With the business going from strength to strength, for some time there has been a desire to give it a freshen up, and that time is now.

Constables' office in Neston High Street is undergoing an essential maintenance programme, which will see it closed for around two weeks. When it re-opens, it will do so with a brand new look, but with the same friendly faces inside.

Sam Lincoln said: "We will be working from our satellite office in Raby Village during the works, and it is business as usual. We can still be contacted by phone and email, and are available to come out to valuations and viewings as usual and if necessary we can meet by appointment at the office.

"All our properties for sale or rental are available to view on Rightmove. We have never been busier than we are right now.

"As we approach being back open for 3 months we are pleased to report that the market in CH64 is incredibly busy. Comparing figures with the same period last year Constables have seen a 41% increase in new properties coming to the market and the volume of houses that have agreed sales is up an incredible 278%.

"We are all very excited to be launching our new branding and refreshed website at this time, and looking forward to helping as many people as possible to buy, rent, sell or lease in this booming market."

If you would like to get in contact, the Constables team can be reached in all the usual ways:

Tel: 0151 353 1333

Mobile: 078720 05901

Email: info@constablesestateagents.co.uk

Rightmove - sales

Rightmove - rentals

