New Traffic Signals Proposed for A540 in Neston

Published: 4th August 2020 16:25

Campaign group Action54Zero, led by Pauline Fielding, has continued to work with Cheshire West and Chester Council to explore options to improve the safety of the A540, Chester High Road, in Neston.

Members of the A54Zero campaign group at a meeting reported on in March.

Through continued discussions, a preferred option for improvement of the A540 junction with Upper Raby Road / Raby Park Road in Neston has now emerged, involving the introduction of traffic signals with a controlled pedestrian crossing.

This option will now be subject to detailed highway design and feasibility, taking into account factors such as neighbouring property, landscape and ecology, air quality, utility cables or pipes and project costs.

Action45Zero, alongside other key stakeholders, will continue to be involved in this process and further updates will be provided by the Council at key milestones in this important initiative.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport said: "I am pleased to be able to confirm that funding has been allocated in this coming financial year to develop proposals that will seek to improve the safety of the A540 and in particular, the junction with Raby Park Road.

"At a recent meeting with the campaign group, our team presented the preferred design option for A540 junction with Upper Raby Road / Raby Park Road and I was pleased to hear of the group's overwhelming support for this option.

"It is now vitally important that this preferred option is taken forward appropriately with key stakeholders directly affected by the proposal alongside the Action54Zero group. I would once again like to thank Mrs Fielding and the group for their passionate and determined campaign to improve safety and connectivity on this stretch of highway."

