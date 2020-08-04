  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

New Traffic Signals Proposed for A540 in Neston

Published: 4th August 2020 16:25

Campaign group Action54Zero, led by Pauline Fielding, has continued to work with Cheshire West and Chester Council to explore options to improve the safety of the A540, Chester High Road, in Neston.

Campaign group A54ZeroMembers of the A54Zero campaign group at a meeting reported on in March.

Through continued discussions, a preferred option for improvement of the A540 junction with Upper Raby Road / Raby Park Road in Neston has now emerged, involving the introduction of traffic signals with a controlled pedestrian crossing.

This option will now be subject to detailed highway design and feasibility, taking into account factors such as neighbouring property, landscape and ecology, air quality, utility cables or pipes and project costs.

Action45Zero, alongside other key stakeholders, will continue to be involved in this process and further updates will be provided by the Council at key milestones in this important initiative.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport said: "I am pleased to be able to confirm that funding has been allocated in this coming financial year to develop proposals that will seek to improve the safety of the A540 and in particular, the junction with Raby Park Road.

"At a recent meeting with the campaign group, our team presented the preferred design option for A540 junction with Upper Raby Road / Raby Park Road and I was pleased to hear of the group's overwhelming support for this option.

"It is now vitally important that this preferred option is taken forward appropriately with key stakeholders directly affected by the proposal alongside the Action54Zero group. I would once again like to thank Mrs Fielding and the group for their passionate and determined campaign to improve safety and connectivity on this stretch of highway."

Related content:

Council and action group working together on A540 road safety improvements

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

Vigilant
At 16:43 on 4th August 2020, Vigilant commented:
Traffic lights are a great idea for this very busy junction especially during term time.
Maybe only have them work during the busy rush hours / school start and finish times to help traffic flow and ease pollution.
[Report this comment as inappropriate]

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies