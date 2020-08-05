Neston Royal British Legion Is Now Open

Published: 5th August 2020 11:04

Members and visitors will be delighted to learn that the Royal British Legion in Neston has now re-opened.

All Covid safety measures are being applied, so everyone entering the premises is asked to please adhere to the published guidelines. Signs are in place to assist you.

Revised opening hours for the time being are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday - 7pm to Midnight

Sunday - 12noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to Midnight

Closed all day Wednesday.

Bingo is back on Thursday. Quiz Night returns on Sunday 16th and thereafter will be on the first and third Sundays of the month.

The team at Royal British Legion Neston looks forward to welcoming you back.

Neston RBL

Chester Road

Neston

CH64 9PB

Tel: 0151 336 4630

