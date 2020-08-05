  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston Royal British Legion Is Now Open

Published: 5th August 2020 11:04

Members and visitors will be delighted to learn that the Royal British Legion in Neston has now re-opened.

Neston RBL

All Covid safety measures are being applied, so everyone entering the premises is asked to please adhere to the published guidelines. Signs are in place to assist you.

Revised opening hours for the time being are:

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday - 7pm to Midnight

Sunday - 12noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to Midnight

Closed all day Wednesday.

Bingo is back on Thursday. Quiz Night returns on Sunday 16th and thereafter will be on the first and third Sundays of the month.

The team at Royal British Legion Neston looks forward to welcoming you back.

Neston RBL
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB

Tel: 0151 336 4630

Facebook

Neston Life

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies