Neston Royal British Legion Is Now Open
|Published: 5th August 2020 11:04
Members and visitors will be delighted to learn that the Royal British Legion in Neston has now re-opened.
All Covid safety measures are being applied, so everyone entering the premises is asked to please adhere to the published guidelines. Signs are in place to assist you.
Revised opening hours for the time being are:
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday - 7pm to Midnight
Sunday - 12noon to 3.30pm and 7pm to Midnight
Closed all day Wednesday.
Bingo is back on Thursday. Quiz Night returns on Sunday 16th and thereafter will be on the first and third Sundays of the month.
The team at Royal British Legion Neston looks forward to welcoming you back.
Neston RBL
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
Tel: 0151 336 4630
