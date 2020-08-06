  • Bookmark this page

Pick Up a Fareshare Bargain at Neston Community Youth Centre

Author: Zaria Shreef, NCYC Published: 6th August 2020 10:30

There are lots of fresh and dried goods available this week on the Fareshare table at Neston Community Youth Centre.

Neston Community Youth Centre - Fareshare table

Amongst the goodies to be found are fresh courgettes, butternut squash and more, which all need to go quickly.You'll be helping to keep good food out of landfill, too.

There's also a good selection of good quality, branded tins and jars, pasta, tea, cereal and more.  

A bag containing a mixture of fresh and cupboard goods, worth around £20, can be picked up for just £5. Everything is within date.

Bring your own carrier bag down to the centre any week day between 9am and 4pm and fill it up. Pop your £5 donation in the tin and you're good to go.

Neston Community Youth Centre
Burton Road
Neston
CH64 9RE

 

