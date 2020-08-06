Chef Sought for Elephant Bank in Neston

Published: 6th August 2020 12:28

Bringing yet more jobs to the local area, Elephant Collective are now recruting for a new chef to join the team at Elephant Bank.

It's a flexible position, 20-40 hours per week and experience is essential.

If you're interested, please email your CV to bank@elephantcollective.co.uk.

Elephant Bank has recently re-opened following lockdown. Now open from 9am serving coffee and snacks, then Brunch from 10-2pm (including the fabulous Eggs Benedict pictured above). Small plates, burgers and pizzas served from 5pm and the amazing Elephant Sunday Roast from 12-5pm on Sundays.

See all menus on the website here.

Elephant Bank

15 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel : 0151 306 9984

