Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Sanderson Vet
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
Neston Royal British Legion
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Neston

Sign Up Now for Kids' Street Dance Classes in September

Published: 6th August 2020 12:46

Hip & Harmony CIC, home of Neston's award-winning street dance teams, is now taking registrations for classes starting on Thursdays in September.

Hip & Harmony Street Dance

Assuming government guidelines allow, classes will resume with all necessary precautions in place to ensure the safety of participants and staff.

Street Dance with Hip & Harmony is great fun, good for general fitness and brilliant for developing teamwork.

Limited spaces are available, so sign up as soon as possible in any of the following:

Teenyboppers - 3/4 years

Littlepoppers - 5/7 years

Poppers - 8/10 years

Groovers - senior school age

Please email paula@hipandharmony.co.uk for more information or to register.

Neston Life

