Sign Up Now for Kids' Street Dance Classes in September

Published: 6th August 2020 12:46

Hip & Harmony CIC, home of Neston's award-winning street dance teams, is now taking registrations for classes starting on Thursdays in September.

Assuming government guidelines allow, classes will resume with all necessary precautions in place to ensure the safety of participants and staff.

Street Dance with Hip & Harmony is great fun, good for general fitness and brilliant for developing teamwork.

Limited spaces are available, so sign up as soon as possible in any of the following:

Teenyboppers - 3/4 years

Littlepoppers - 5/7 years

Poppers - 8/10 years

Groovers - senior school age

Please email paula@hipandharmony.co.uk for more information or to register.

