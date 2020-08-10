Council Calls on Businesses to Follow Covid-Secure Guidelines

Published: 10th August 2020 09:37

A slight rise in confirmed COVID 19 infections in west Cheshire has prompted the council to call for all businesses to be more Covid-secure.

23 cases were confirmed in the week to August 2nd, compared to 19 the previous week. Statistics are updated regularly and published here.

As lockdown restrictions ease, Cheshire West and Chester Council says that gathering the contact details of everyone who has visited public venues is an important step all businesses can take to save lives and prevent further local lockdowns.

Business owners may be asked for their customers' contact details by the NHS Test and Trace Service if someone who tests positive has visited their premises.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, is calling on the pubs and restaurants across the borough that have not been taking customers' contact details to start doing so, to play their part to protect lives and livelihoods in the borough.

Councillor Gittins said: "Council buildings and libraries have begun taking the contact details of all visitors so that we can pass them onto the NHS Test and Trace Service, if a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 has visited our buildings.

"Many pubs and restaurants are also gathering this information and it is really important that all hospitality venues in the borough do the same. Residents have told the Council they feel safer and more confident visiting a pub or restaurant if it is COVID-secure. This includes social distancing between staff and customers being observed and customers' contact details being taken. Residents are also reporting venues where they do not feel safe to the Council.

"A COVID-secure business will attract more customers, while also playing a part in protecting lives and livelihoods in west Cheshire."

The Council will assist businesses to prevent and manage local outbreaks, should they occur. The Outbreak Management Plan explains how they will do this and can be viewed on the Council website here.

Protect yourself and your family and friends by getting a coronavirus test if you feel ill or have symptoms (a high temperature, new, continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste). To get tested, please call 119 or visit nhs.uk/coronavirus. Protect your community by then self-isolating for 10 days if you have symptoms or 14 days if alerted to do so by a contact tracer.

