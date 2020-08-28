  • Bookmark this page

Covid Business Support Grants Scheme to Close But Applications Invited for Purchase Fund

Published: 10th August 2020 09:44

The Government has announced that the small business rate and retail/leisure/hospitality business rate grant schemes will close on 28 August 2020.

Until that date, businesses can still apply for a grant (provided they meet certain criteria) via Cheshire West and Chester Council, here.

Small grants to cover purchases

Another fund announced recently is the Cheshire & Warrington Recovery & Restructure Grant, which can offer an 80% grant up to £5,000 for items purchased or to be purchased by businesses in their efforts to comply with Covid-19 guidelines. For example, this might include the cost of installing protection screens or hand gel dispensers.

hand gel dispenser

The Grant is open to trading small and medium enterprises, social enterprises, charities or sole traders based in the Cheshire or Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership area, provided they have been trading for over 12 months.

The project is funded by the Cheshire & Warrington LEP and managed by Blue Orchid Enterprise Solutions. Funding for the Recovery & Restructure Grant comes from the Growing Places Fund.

Full details and how to apply can be found here.

 

