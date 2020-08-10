  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Fresh Signs Brighten Up Hadlow Road Station

Author: Carrie Spacey Published: 10th August 2020 10:23

Despite some restrictions continuing post-lockdown, the Friends of Hadlow Road Station have managed to continue their improvement works to the popular Grade II listed heritage railway museum in Willaston.

Hadlow Road Station, WillastonReplica 'Hadlow Road' signs have been fitted on the signal box at the station.

Cheshire West and Chester Council gave the go-ahead last week for work to re-start, which saw replica Hadlow Road signs being fitted to both the East and West sides of the signal box.

Fitting them were John and Andy (left and right in the above photo) and Chris Hampshire who took the picture.

Chris said: "We are now awaiting the council's contractor fitting new timber on the signal box platform that FHRS will then paint."

Volunteer gardeners have also been out at the Station over the past week, tidying up beds and doing some new planting for the first time since lockdown began in March. A maximum of six volunteers are working at any one time, with a timetable carefully co-ordinated with Covid-19 safety guidelines in mind.

Hadlow Road Station, WillastonChris, John, Tim, Andy and Jenny, along with Ben who took the photo, were on gardening duty at the Station last week.

The pop up café and public toilet at the station remain closed for the time being.

