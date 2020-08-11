  • Bookmark this page

Ponder the View From Public Footpath in Neston

Published: 11th August 2020 09:02

AboutMyArea reader Janet Dawe has sent in two photos and asked us to show some appreciation for the efforts of local farmer Gill Downey.

Leighton Road footpath

The shots are taken at and from a stopping place created by Gill part-way down a public footpath off Leighton Road in Neston.

At the beginning of lockdown Gill recognised that there would likely be more people taking walks in the local area, so set about improving fencing along the footpath, and putting in place a stopping point for those in need of a breather.

A plaque on the bench reads:

'A time to ponder. Please feel free to sit awhile.'

Janet told AboutMyArea: "It is a beautiful spot with a lovely view, the perfect place to stop with my coffee on my regular walks.

"I pick up some eggs at Old Oaks Farm (opposite), then use the footpath to make my way back down to Parkgate. We are very lucky to have such wonderful scenery - if you can't survive lockdown in Neston, you can't anywhere!"

Leighton Road footpath

 

 

Comments

David S
At 09:32 on 11th August 2020, David S commented:
Provides a lovely quiet walk away from the hustle and bussle of the Parkgate Promenade - thank you Gill
