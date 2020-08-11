Jellyfish Warning Issued by Wirral Coastguard

Published: 11th August 2020 09:18

Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team has issued a warning after receiving reports of an increase in the number of people reporting jellyfish stings on the Wirral coastline over the last few days.

Jellyfish stings have been reported in higher than normal numbers around the Wirral coastline. Photo: PA.

They say that most of these have been minor stings which could be self-treated, but there have been some cases serious enough to warrant a trip to the emergency department at Arrowe Park Hospital.

No specific location for all the occurrences has been highlighted, though here have been some reports of jellyfish stings at New Brighton beach.

Michael Buratti, Station Officer for Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team said: "If you are going to the beach, we would advise you to be careful if entering the water and if you see a jellyfish, try and avoid coming into contact with it. If you have any concerns about jelly fish, you can ask a Lifeguard for advice."

If you do get stung by a jellyfish, the NHS would advise the following:

rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water)

remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card

soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes - use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it

take painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen

do not use vinegar

do not pee on the sting

do not apply ice or a cold pack

do not touch any spines with your bare hands

do not cover or close the wound

Go to a minor injuries unit if you have:

severe pain that is not going away

been stung on your face or genitals

been stung by a stingray

Go to A&E or call 999 if you have been stung and have:

difficulty breathing

chest pain

fits or seizures

severe swelling around the affected area

severe bleeding

vomiting

lightheadedness or loss of consciousness

For more information about the Coastguard service, visit the website here.

