  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Little Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

Sanderson Vet
"Thank you"
TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"Excellent service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Holistic Therapies by Caroline Williams
""
J.Allister Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Jellyfish Warning Issued by Wirral Coastguard

Published: 11th August 2020 09:18

Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team has issued a warning after receiving reports of an increase in the number of people reporting jellyfish stings on the Wirral coastline over the last few days.

JellyfishJellyfish stings have been reported in higher than normal numbers around the Wirral coastline. Photo: PA.

They say that most of these have been minor stings which could be self-treated, but there have been some cases serious enough to warrant a trip to the emergency department at Arrowe Park Hospital.

No specific location for all the occurrences has been highlighted, though here have been some reports of jellyfish stings at New Brighton beach.

Michael Buratti, Station Officer for Wirral Coastguard Rescue Team said: "If you are going to the beach, we would advise you to be careful if entering the water and if you see a jellyfish, try and avoid coming into contact with it. If you have any concerns about jelly fish, you can ask a Lifeguard for advice."

If you do get stung by a jellyfish, the NHS would advise the following:
  • rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water)
  • remove any spines from the skin using tweezers or the edge of a bank card
  • soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least 30 minutes - use hot flannels or towels if you cannot soak it
  • take painkillers like paracetamol or ibuprofen
  • do not use vinegar
  • do not pee on the sting
  • do not apply ice or a cold pack
  • do not touch any spines with your bare hands
  • do not cover or close the wound
Go to a minor injuries unit if you have:
  • severe pain that is not going away
  • been stung on your face or genitals
  • been stung by a stingray
Go to A&E or call 999 if you have been stung and have:
  • difficulty breathing
  • chest pain
  • fits or seizures
  • severe swelling around the affected area
  • severe bleeding
  • vomiting
  • lightheadedness or loss of consciousness

For more information about the Coastguard service, visit the website here.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2020 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies