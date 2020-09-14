Home Instead - Keeping the Elderly Safe at Home in Wirral and Neston

Published: 14th September 2020 09:47

Home Instead has continued to make a difference to older people's lives through lockdown and beyond, providing care to the elderly in their own homes across Wirral & Neston.

Our non-medical care covers companionship, home help, personal care and dementia care services.

We understand how lonely these times are for many older people and how contact with others has been minimalised in order to maintain safety and avoid the virus.

We believe in relationship-led care and hand pick a CAREGiver that closely matches the interests, hobbies and personality of you or your loved one. We can ensure that clients always see the same familiar faces. This has never been more important than during the lockdown. Our clients have felt assured in such uncertain times that the same companion will be visiting them.

Our team of CAREGivers have assisted our clients to remain safely in their own homes, still receiving visits to help with activities of daily living, whilst maintaining their independence.

At this sad time of self-isolation and social distancing, we are proud to have brought a safe and responsive service to our clients via our incredible CAREGiver team and our wonderful office support staff.

The Top Ten things we have been doing during COVID 19 to ensure the safe and effective delivery of our OUTSTANDING Care at Home is as follows -

Our CAREGivers have worn Personal Protective Equipment at each visit including type IIR surgical face masks for their safety and that of our clients.

Fresh/new Personal Protective equipment such as masks, aprons, gloves are worn at each call.

Keeping staff, clients and families fully up to date on the fast-changing Government guidelines.

Accommodating an increase of calls for new and existing clients as family members struggled to carry out normal duties due to isolation.

We have continued taking clients to hospital appointments due to family not being able to.

Implementation of social distancing in the office & temperature checking on entering the office for staff and visitors.

Creating a cleaning rota, training & signing for all staff to follow.

Completion of Risk Assessments for all positions to ensure working environments are safe.

Providing our usual On-Call service supporting CAREGivers out of hours.

Keeping local people in work and employing others who may have come out of work due to the pandemic.

In view of the stringent measures in place, we are very proud that none of our 250 clients have contracted COVID 19 in their own homes.

Home is where we're happiest, so it makes sense that older people want to stay at home for as long as possible.

If you feel that we could help you and your family, please get in touch, we are here to help.

Call our office on 0151 382 4000 for a friendly conversation about the care we provide and have a look at our website www.homeinstead.co.uk/wirral

